why Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.67

Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ: STIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.60%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Receives FDA Clearance for Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Clearance allows for more access to non-drug, noninvasive treatment for patients suffering from MDD or OCD.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its transcranial magnetic stimulation system as an adjunct for treating adult patients suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Over the last 12 months, STIM stock dropped by -82.78%. The one-year Neuronetics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.59. The average equity rating for STIM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.58 million, with 26.38 million shares outstanding and 26.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.07K shares, STIM stock reached a trading volume of 6044386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STIM shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neuronetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Neuronetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neuronetics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

STIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, STIM shares dropped by -21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neuronetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.94 and a Gross Margin at +77.02. Neuronetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.37.

Neuronetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 83.00% of STIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIM stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,632,222, which is approximately 26.245% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,854,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 million in STIM stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $4.18 million in STIM stock with ownership of nearly 4.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neuronetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ:STIM] by around 4,389,487 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,123,556 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 10,868,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,381,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,944 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,810,823 shares during the same period.