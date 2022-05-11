why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.57

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.57 during the day while it closed the day at $2.49. The company report on May 10, 2022 that INOVIO Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Program Developments.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Announces prioritization of heterologous booster strategy for COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 and discontinuation of Phase 3 INNOVATE trial to optimize potential impact on global public health.

Reports, with partner Advaccine, positive T cell immune response data with INO-4800 as a heterologous booster to an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -17.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INO stock has declined by -31.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.06% and lost -50.10% year-on date.

The market cap for INO stock reached $579.25 million, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5317274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $9.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 321.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.00. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, or 44.40% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,244,914, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,300,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.52 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.16 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,076,051 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,848,623 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 72,107,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,032,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,782 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,706 shares during the same period.