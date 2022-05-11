Wedbush lifts DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.26%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that DocuSign hires new President of Worldwide Field Operations to drive next phase of growth.

Former SAP leader Steve Shute brings 25+ years of experience leading large global GTM, sales and customer success organizations to help DocuSign scale.

As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the appointment of Steve Shute as its new President of Worldwide Field Operations.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -64.13%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.01. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.25 billion, with 198.71 million shares outstanding and 197.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 5994054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $121.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $140 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 350 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 6.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.26. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -31.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.50, while it was recorded at 76.59 for the last single week of trading, and 188.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,792 million, or 72.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.29 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $724.39 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 20,513,068 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 36,745,533 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 85,423,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,682,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,068,625 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 11,142,771 shares during the same period.