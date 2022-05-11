Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] plunged by -$0.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.29 during the day while it closed the day at $12.16. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 11th.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (866) 374-5140 (participant passcode 49638412#). International callers may dial (404) 400-0571. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -14.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OLPX stock has declined by -39.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.89% and lost -58.26% year-on date.

The market cap for OLPX stock reached $7.86 billion, with 648.42 million shares outstanding and 647.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 5359150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $28.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.37. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.09, while it was recorded at 13.26 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 32.40%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,721 million, or 97.20% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,343,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.66 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $123.13 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 36.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 46,502,946 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 31,603,733 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 518,608,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,715,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,228,020 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,731,709 shares during the same period.