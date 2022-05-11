Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $4.22 on 05/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.03, while the highest price level was $4.545. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Clean Energy Reports 95.8 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $83.5 Million for the First Quarter of 2022.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We continued to execute and ramp up our RNG plan during the first quarter of the year, with investments in fueling stations to support customers such as Amazon and in our RNG supply joint ventures. Despite volatility in the market from lingering effects of the pandemic, supply chain stress, labor shortages, and near term softening of LCFS prices, we were able to grow volumes year over year, generate operating cash and positive Adjusted EBITDA. And our cash and investment balance remained at approximately $229 million, the same as it was at the end of 2021. All in all, I am pleased with the first quarter and that we are executing on our RNG plan as expected.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.16 percent and weekly performance of -30.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 5613977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 68.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.13. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -43.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.49 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $395 million, or 43.60% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,149,739, which is approximately 2.687% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 12,357,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.27 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.74 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -20.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 10,076,006 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 9,765,008 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 73,474,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,315,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,045,630 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,188,468 shares during the same period.