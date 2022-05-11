Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.53%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that The Trade Desk Adds More Publishers to OpenPath, Enabling Advertisers to Directly Access Premium Publisher Inventory.

BuzzFeed, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Mediavine and Red Ventures to Join OpenPath.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced more publishers have joined OpenPath, their proprietary product designed to provide advertisers with direct access to premium digital advertising inventory. Publishers including BuzzFeed, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Mediavine and Red Ventures, whose publishing brands include Healthline Media and CNET, have now joined the initiative.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock dropped by -8.11%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.85. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.66 billion, with 480.92 million shares outstanding and 438.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 11705919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $93.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $125, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TTD stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.53. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.55, while it was recorded at 54.37 for the last single week of trading, and 77.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,713 million, or 70.60% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,732,814, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,647,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.42 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 24.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 28,237,877 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 14,886,723 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 261,672,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,797,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,377,394 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,342,173 shares during the same period.