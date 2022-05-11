Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Is Currently -9.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] closed the trading session at $10.05 on 05/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.04, while the highest price level was $11.56. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Vertiv to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that Rob Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Niederpruem, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A recording of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.75 percent and weekly performance of -21.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 6085006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.18. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

There are presently around $3,439 million, or 87.90% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately -36.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,556,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.37 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $159.53 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 12.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 41,136,177 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 62,516,139 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 204,540,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,192,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,349,627 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 25,455,330 shares during the same period.