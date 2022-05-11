Truist slashes price target on Yext Inc. [YEXT] – find out why.

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] loss -1.34% or -0.07 points to close at $5.17 with a heavy trading volume of 6543408 shares. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Yext Named #1 in Local Listings for Seventh Consecutive Quarter.

Continuous innovation, top-tier integrations, and a commitment to excellent service have allowed Yext to dominate G2’s Local Listing Management category.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has once again been named the #1 Local Listings provider on G2. Overwhelmingly positive customer feedback citing the company’s expansive publisher network, real-time profile updates, and ease of use has propelled Yext to the top of G2’s Local Listings Management category for seven consecutive quarters.

It opened the trading session at $5.40, the shares rose to $5.53 and dropped to $5.035, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YEXT points out that the company has recorded -58.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 6543408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $6.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 80.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for YEXT stock

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.22. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yext Inc. [YEXT]

There are presently around $476 million, or 71.80% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,298,944, which is approximately -25.436% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,176,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.57 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.07 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 2.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 11,749,571 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,233,790 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 67,827,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,810,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,910 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,008,812 shares during the same period.