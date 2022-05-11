TD Securities slashes price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] – find out why.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] loss -10.02% on the last trading session, reaching $8.53 price per share at the time. The company report on April 18, 2022 that First Majestic Produces 7.2M Silver Eqv. Oz in the First Quarter Consisting of 2.6M Oz Silver and 58,892 Oz Gold.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the first quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,892 ounces of gold. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

First Majestic Silver Corp. represents 256.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.19 billion with the latest information. AG stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $9.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 9677665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.13. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -35.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.12 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $626 million, or 32.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.72 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.25 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 5,874,733 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,758,403 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 60,769,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,402,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,670 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,328,363 shares during the same period.