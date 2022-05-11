Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $340

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a low on 05/10/22, posting a -2.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.46. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

27% growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed in Q1, exceeding guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8949559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 11.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $4.59 billion, with 208.68 million shares outstanding and 201.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 8949559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $49.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $76 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.84, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 37.75 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $4,328 million, or 99.70% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,631,513, which is approximately 14.777% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,969,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.07 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $378.37 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

271 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 26,629,591 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 26,586,161 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 151,985,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,201,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,839 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,759,670 shares during the same period.