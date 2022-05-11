Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] moved up 23.49: Why It’s Important

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX: SKYH] jumped around 1.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.62 at the close of the session, up 23.49%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that SKY HARBOUR GROUP CORPORATION Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, 2021 Audited Financial Statements for Its Operating Subsidiary in Form 8-K/A and Form S-1 for Issuance of Shares Underlying Its Warrants and Resale of Private Warrants.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 Audited Financials for Predecessor Yellowstone Acquisition Company renamed Sky Harbour Group Corporation.

– Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K/A for 2021 Audited Financial Statements for Sky Harbour LLC.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock is now -5.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKYH Stock saw the intraday high of $9.67 and lowest of $7.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.41, which means current price is +83.24% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SKYH reached a trading volume of 5744253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sky Harbour Group Corporation is set at 1.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

How has SKYH stock performed recently?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.23. With this latest performance, SKYH shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.59, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Insider trade positions for Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]

There are presently around $75 million, or 64.30% of SKYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKYH stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 954,115, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.12% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.01 million in SKYH stocks shares; and ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP, currently with $5.91 million in SKYH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX:SKYH] by around 1,733,896 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,733,652 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,189,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,657,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKYH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,885 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,284,471 shares during the same period.