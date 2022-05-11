Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $89.62 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] traded at a low on 05/10/22, posting a -4.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.62. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Ross Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) plans to release its first quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5546461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ross Stores Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.43%.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $32.69 billion, with 349.06 million shares outstanding and 346.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 5546461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $116.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $130 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $120, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.78. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.57, while it was recorded at 96.62 for the last single week of trading, and 106.75 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 35.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $29,109 million, or 90.20% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,733,480, which is approximately 5.75% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,907,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.56 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 22,107,035 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 17,414,937 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 272,106,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,628,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,216,905 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 4,202,848 shares during the same period.