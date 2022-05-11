Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell -73.78% so far this year. What now?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] closed the trading session at $0.96 on 05/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9301, while the highest price level was $1.12. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Romeo Power Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Accelerates revenue growth and commercialization as average daily production rates increase.

Reiterates full-year 2022 revenue guidance supported by growing diversity of customer relationships across previously untapped markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.78 percent and weekly performance of -20.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, RMO reached to a volume of 6491131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

RMO stock trade performance evaluation

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.26. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -31.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3645, while it was recorded at 1.1154 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4957 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.02 and a Gross Margin at -127.04. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 30.20% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,897,318, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,856,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $5.45 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 8,757,462 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,428,711 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 34,901,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,088,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,618,693 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,562 shares during the same period.