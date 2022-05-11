Raymond James slashes price target on Fastly Inc. [FSLY] – find out why.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] traded at a low on 05/10/22, posting a -5.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.14. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Fastly Announces Postponement of Investor Day.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that it has elected to postpone the Investor Day previously scheduled for May 12, 2022. The decision to postpone is the result of the current volatility in the overall markets coupled with the CEO transition announced last week. The postponement is not related to any change in the company’s operations or financial results. Fastly will announce a new date for the Investor Day at the appropriate time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7351892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastly Inc. stands at 12.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.01%.

The market cap for FSLY stock reached $1.42 billion, with 119.67 million shares outstanding and 111.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 7351892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $30 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $23, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on FSLY stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSLY shares from 43 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.29. With this latest performance, FSLY shares dropped by -38.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 33.71 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.11 and a Gross Margin at +51.09. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.18.

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $921 million, or 55.70% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,849,381, which is approximately -1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, holding 11,869,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.35 million in FSLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $110.25 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly 9.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 12,623,156 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 7,114,133 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 58,730,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,467,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,854,488 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,027,802 shares during the same period.