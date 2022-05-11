Prologis Inc. [PLD] Stock trading around $125.41 per share: What’s Next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a low on 05/10/22, posting a -5.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $125.41. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Prologis Proposes to Acquire Duke Realty in All-Stock Transaction Valued at $61.68 Per Share.

Exchange Ratio of 0.466 Represents 29% Premium for Duke Realty Shareholders.

Provides Significant Growth and Upside Potential to Both Prologis and Duke Realty.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11340469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 5.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $95.54 billion, with 740.37 million shares outstanding and 737.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 11340469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $183.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 111.78.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.69. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.63 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.86, while it was recorded at 139.18 for the last single week of trading, and 147.64 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.