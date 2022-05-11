Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently -0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.11%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. Confirms Discussions With Swedish Match AB Regarding Potential Offer.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today confirmed, in response to recent market speculation, that discussions are ongoing between PMI and Swedish Match AB (STO: SWMA) regarding a potential offer for the company.

The discussions are in progress and it is uncertain whether an offer will be made. PMI intends to make no further comment regarding the discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock rose by 1.63%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.99. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $154.56 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 7079533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.63, while it was recorded at 99.60 for the last single week of trading, and 98.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 4.46%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,907 million, or 76.10% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,627,443, which is approximately 0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,109,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.02 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 957 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 45,908,834 shares. Additionally, 799 investors decreased positions by around 41,476,004 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 1,083,202,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,587,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,424 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,027,815 shares during the same period.