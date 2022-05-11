Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is -40.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price plunged by -3.86 percent to reach at -$1.23. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Penn National Gaming Reports First Quarter Revenues of $1.56 Billion, Net Income of $51.6 Million, Adjusted EBITDAR of $494.7 Million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $434.6 Million.

Retail Operations Benefitting from Strong Volumes and Meaningful Database Growth.

Interactive Segment Continues to Deliver Disciplined Growth, Highlighted by the Successful Launch of the Barstool Sportsbook in Louisiana and theScore Bet in Ontario.

A sum of 7205150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $32.94 and dropped to a low of $29.78 until finishing in the latest session at $30.64.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.69. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $57.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $34 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $49, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on PENN stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 79 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.54, while it was recorded at 34.43 for the last single week of trading, and 56.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,345 million, or 83.80% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,133,722, which is approximately -1.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,857,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.12 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $478.93 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 6.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

293 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 16,921,101 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 22,647,659 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 96,768,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,337,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,245,122 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 15,801,889 shares during the same period.