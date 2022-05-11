Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Revenue clocked in at $41.83 billion, down -16.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $73.62 during the day while it closed the day at $72.53. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Expiration Date of Tender Offer for Cerner Corporation Shares Extended to June 6, 2022.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (“Oracle”) announced today that it has extended its tender offer in connection with the acquisition of Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) (“Cerner”) until June 6, 2022.

In accordance with the terms of its merger agreement with Cerner, Cedar Acquisition Corporation, a subsidiary of OC Acquisition LLC, which is a subsidiary of Oracle, has extended the all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Cerner (the “Shares”) to 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on June 6, 2022. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on May 11, 2022.

Oracle Corporation stock has also loss -1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has declined by -10.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.76% and lost -16.83% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $194.35 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 8101170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 100 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 63.29.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.43, while it was recorded at 72.91 for the last single week of trading, and 86.52 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.24%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81,574 million, or 43.40% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 142,066,815, which is approximately -1.955% of the company’s market cap and around 41.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,247,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.53 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.91 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 51,759,602 shares. Additionally, 1,017 investors decreased positions by around 68,734,311 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 1,019,769,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,140,263,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,300,462 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,540,878 shares during the same period.