Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $265

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.4418 during the day while it closed the day at $53.86. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Novavax Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Achieved revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million highlighting the first profitable quarter as a commercial stage company.

Reiterating full year 2022 total revenue guidance of between $4 and $5 billion.

Novavax Inc. stock has also loss -8.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has declined by -35.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.87% and lost -62.35% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $4.31 billion, with 75.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 13755462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $170.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.06, while it was recorded at 57.16 for the last single week of trading, and 143.96 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,826 million, or 43.80% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.09 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $111.73 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 4,147,712 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 7,550,367 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 22,580,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,278,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 604,582 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,170,106 shares during the same period.