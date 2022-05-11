NiSource Inc. [NI] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $32

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.24%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that NiSource reports first quarter 2022 results.

2022 guidance and long term earnings growth reaffirmed.

Generation transition from coal remains on track for 2026-2028; however, short term solar project delays expected.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock rose by 13.60%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.39. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.83 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 404.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 5855015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $29 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on NI stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.56, while it was recorded at 29.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 7.18%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,253 million, or 94.90% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,114,664, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,459,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $654.22 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 44,370,426 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 43,637,773 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 294,235,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,243,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,005,150 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,828,863 shares during the same period.