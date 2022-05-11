Morgan Stanley lifts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] loss -4.73% or -4.33 points to close at $87.30 with a heavy trading volume of 11343489 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at https://investor.tsmc.com/english/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to g_sec@tsmc.com.

It opened the trading session at $89.94, the shares rose to $90.19 and dropped to $87.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSM points out that the company has recorded -25.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 11343489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $145.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $105, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 326.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.95, while it was recorded at 92.14 for the last single week of trading, and 114.39 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +49.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.58.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.86. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

759 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 66,304,272 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 65,936,370 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 740,066,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,306,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,262,517 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 5,799,080 shares during the same period.