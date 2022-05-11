MoffettNathanson slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price plunged by -4.44 percent to reach at -$3.9. The company report on May 10, 2022 that discovery+ Launches as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel.

Both ad-free and ad-supported versions now available on The Roku Channel.

Iconic brands like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network and more now accessible directly within The Roku Channel.

A sum of 9041908 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.35M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $92.51 and dropped to a low of $78.09 until finishing in the latest session at $83.87.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.13. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $171.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $95, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 9.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 65.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.32. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.19, while it was recorded at 96.19 for the last single week of trading, and 230.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -2.54%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,433 million, or 77.60% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $816.58 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $725.96 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,885,828 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 7,836,402 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 71,360,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,082,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,899,917 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 3,381,604 shares during the same period.