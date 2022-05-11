Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] is 4.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] traded at a low on 05/10/22, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.72. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Liquidity Group Continues to Utilize its Fintech Machine Learning Tech to Fund Geologie with $5 Million, with a 24 Hour Term Sheet.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5699163 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for MUFG stock reached $74.50 billion, with 12.81 billion shares outstanding and 12.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 5699163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.20.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.09, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $1,167 million, or 1.80% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 84,744,985, which is approximately 4.79% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 11,351,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.72 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $53.93 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -3.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 12,530,052 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 5,849,457 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 183,103,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,483,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,435 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 543,313 shares during the same period.