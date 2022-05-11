Market cap of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] reaches 5.89B – now what?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] loss -1.07% or -0.67 points to close at $62.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6095773 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that SailPoint Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Total ARR of $394.7 million, up 46% year-over-year.

First quarter 2022 subscription revenue of $85.6 million, up 44% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $63.14, the shares rose to $63.14 and dropped to $61.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAIL points out that the company has recorded 27.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, SAIL reached to a volume of 6095773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAIL shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 63.28 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $6,190 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,698,122, which is approximately -1.669% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,098,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.56 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $541.64 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly -1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 6,132,789 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 6,392,846 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 86,006,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,531,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,294 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 824,769 shares during the same period.