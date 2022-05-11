Market cap of Precipio Inc. [PRPO] reaches 25.65M – now what?

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] gained 15.91% or 0.16 points to close at $1.14 with a heavy trading volume of 6879306 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Precipio Signs First IV-Cell Customer Agreement.

Laboratory operating both HemeScreen® & IV-Cell® demonstrates significant cross-sell potential.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), announced today that American Oncology Network (AON) of Fort Myers, Florida, has completed its validation of Precipio’s proprietary IV-Cell® culture media, and will adopt the product for use in its clinical cytogenetics laboratory.

It opened the trading session at $0.95, the shares rose to $1.29 and dropped to $0.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRPO points out that the company has recorded -51.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 155.64K shares, PRPO reached to a volume of 6879306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for PRPO stock

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, PRPO shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2691, while it was recorded at 1.0527 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0028 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35.

Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.50% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,056,366, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 633,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in PRPO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly -1.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 124,879 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 116,607 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,351,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,593,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,883 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 97,217 shares during the same period.