Market cap of Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] reaches 43.56M – now what?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, down -31.30%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Mereo BioPharma announces Positive Top-Line Efficacy and Safety Data from “ASTRAEUS” Phase 2 Trial of Alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Emphysema.

Statistically significant inhibition of blood neutrophil elastase activity of up to 90% in patients in both high and low dose alvelestat groups throughout the 12-week dosing period.

Statistically significant reductions in the biomarkers Aα-val360 and desmosine at the high dose demonstrating clear impact of alvelestat on the pathogenic pathway of AATD-lung disease.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is now -75.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MREO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5857 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.75, which means current price is +5.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 577.00K shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 8820240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MREO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49.

How has MREO stock performed recently?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.79. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -60.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.21 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0242, while it was recorded at 0.5616 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7612 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.13. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.60.

Insider trade positions for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]

There are presently around $30 million, or 82.72% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 14,914,447, which is approximately 31.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 10,610,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 million in MREO stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.66 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 9,094,550 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 23,070,701 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 42,406,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,571,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,561,173 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 21,067,534 shares during the same period.