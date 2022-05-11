Market cap of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] reaches 10.74B – now what?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] loss -2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $27.68 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Equitable Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong net inflows of $12bn supporting AUM growth of 4% year-over-year.

Net income of $573m; Net income per share of $1.43.

Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 400.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.74 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $26.36 to $28.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 6176736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.37.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 29.19 for the last single week of trading, and 32.00 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $10,859 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,033,655, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,288,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $940.43 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -5.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 17,294,687 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 27,262,120 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 338,897,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,454,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,901 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,173,799 shares during the same period.