Market cap of Cano Health Inc. [CANO] reaches 2.24B – now what?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] slipped around -0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.14 at the close of the session, down -5.48%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Maintains Full Year Guidance.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cano Health Inc. stock is now -53.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CANO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.74 and lowest of $3.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.17, which means current price is +8.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 6516616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $5, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.76. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.61 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $709 million, or 82.50% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,989,715, which is approximately -8.157% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,135,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.15 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $49.42 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 27,935,672 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 17,342,014 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 116,631,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,908,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,543,886 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,614,173 shares during the same period.