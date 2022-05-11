Market Analysts see GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] falling to $10. Time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -25.86% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that GoodRx Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its first quarter 2022 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. represents 414.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25 billion with the latest information. GDRX stock price has been found in the range of $7.33 to $8.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 13644689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $24.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $35 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.40.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.48. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -56.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.17 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 31.08 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 28.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $1,648 million, or 76.90% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,889,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.56 million in GDRX stocks shares; and ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, currently with $86.67 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -8.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 17,434,750 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,158,471 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 124,750,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,343,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,892,525 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,087,717 shares during the same period.