Market Analysts see Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -9.05% or -0.18 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 6331648 shares. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021.

– Successfully Completed Public Listing, Securing Gross Proceeds of ~$1.0 billion –.

– 2,270 Mile Test Drive Confirmed Market-Leading Performance and Technology –.

It opened the trading session at $2.06, the shares rose to $2.14 and dropped to $1.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FFIE points out that the company has recorded -78.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.16% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 6331648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.82. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -57.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.07 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3150, while it was recorded at 2.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8052 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $97 million, or 16.30% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,482,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 million in FFIE stocks shares; and BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, currently with $5.97 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 10,254,884 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,916,024 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 35,434,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,605,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,738,294 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 713,817 shares during the same period.