Market Analysts see Exelon Corporation [EXC] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $46.76 on 05/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.22, while the highest price level was $48.01. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Exelon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Earnings Release Highlights.

Exelon completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corporation (Constellation), Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business, becoming the nation’s premier transmission and distribution utility company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.53 percent and weekly performance of 0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 8847506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.39, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,993 million, or 82.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.52 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,384,285 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 46,304,487 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 700,936,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,624,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,523,673 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,812,406 shares during the same period.