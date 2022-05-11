Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $76

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $91.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Earns Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award From EPA.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has earned its third consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® program. This honor acknowledges the success of MPC’s company-wide energy efficiency and environmental compliance efforts in 2021 and the company’s ability to maintain a superior level of performance over time. Only 16 companies across the entire U.S. industrial sector received the Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award this year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 564.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.68 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $89.81 to $94.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 6166316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $107.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.02, while it was recorded at 93.79 for the last single week of trading, and 69.72 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 18.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $40,857 million, or 85.30% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,814,113, which is approximately -3.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,626,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.76 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -3.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,055,678 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 48,138,657 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 382,471,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,665,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,080,548 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 9,080,681 shares during the same period.