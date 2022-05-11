Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Stock trading around $5.39 per share: What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.39 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Jumia Files Annual Report 2021 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at Jumia’s Investor Relations website https:

Jumia Technologies AG stock is now -52.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JMIA Stock saw the intraday high of $5.85 and lowest of $5.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.87, which means current price is +3.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 5970658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.84. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -42.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 6.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.55 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 6,604,988 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,186,202 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 18,480,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,271,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,248 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,801 shares during the same period.