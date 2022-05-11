Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -66.87% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] price plunged by -10.31 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These financial results were based on the accounts of Imperial Petroleum Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries which were prepared using the historical carrying costs of the assets and the liabilities of the subsidiaries from their dates of incorporation.

A sum of 7613754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.35M shares. Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8137 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8484, while it was recorded at 0.8679 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.29% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.62% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in IMPP stocks shares; and REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,855,080 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 395,779 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 366,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,884,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,080 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 395,779 shares during the same period.