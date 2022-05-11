ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Is Currently -0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on May 10, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on May 24, 2022 at 7:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

A sum of 8206650 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.67M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $4.38 and dropped to a low of $3.82 until finishing in the latest session at $3.97.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.89. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $11.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.39. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -28.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.04 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $761 million, or 87.70% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 20,241,458, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,131,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.38 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.3 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -3.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 33,734,105 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 20,856,549 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 136,135,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,725,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,410,150 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,726 shares during the same period.