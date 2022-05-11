Goldman slashes price target on National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] – find out why.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] slipped around -8.64 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.93 at the close of the session, down -25.74%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Updates Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Net revenue decreased 1.2% to $527.7 million.

Comparable store sales growth of (4.9)%; Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth of (6.8)%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. stock is now -48.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EYE Stock saw the intraday high of $30.21 and lowest of $24.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.92, which means current price is +2.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 842.79K shares, EYE reached a trading volume of 7159084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $49.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYE stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EYE shares from 58 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EYE stock performed recently?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.89. With this latest performance, EYE shares dropped by -42.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.33 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 34.02 for the last single week of trading, and 48.50 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

There are presently around $3,167 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 8,280,398, which is approximately 4.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,649,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.78 million in EYE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.83 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly -8.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 8,194,907 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,508,954 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 77,628,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,332,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 804,908 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,391,819 shares during the same period.