Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is 3.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] price plunged by -2.73 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on May 5, 2022 that GALIANO GOLD REPORTS Q1 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

(All dollar amounts are United States dollars unless otherwise stated).

Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) reports first quarter (“Q1”) operating and financial results for the Company and the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture (“JV”) with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) which is managed and operated by Galiano. All financial information contained in this release is unaudited and reported in US$.

A sum of 6339960 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.70M shares. Gold Fields Limited shares reached a high of $12.04 and dropped to a low of $11.215 until finishing in the latest session at $11.39.

The one-year GFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.0. The average equity rating for GFI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.90 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gold Fields Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.51 and a Gross Margin at +41.48. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.81.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 25.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.55. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $4,477,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Insider Position Details

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 22,843,466 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 41,045,319 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 150,756,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,645,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,646,782 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,795,255 shares during the same period.