For Range Resources Corporation [RRC], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] loss -0.11% or -0.03 points to close at $26.67 with a heavy trading volume of 5518634 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Range Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results.

It opened the trading session at $27.00, the shares rose to $27.63 and dropped to $25.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RRC points out that the company has recorded 9.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, RRC reached to a volume of 5518634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $39.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $16.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 29.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.01 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 21.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $6,304 million, or 90.40% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,129,163, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,351,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.27 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $719.48 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 26.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 18,646,515 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 16,877,896 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 200,573,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,097,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,127,404 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,527,173 shares during the same period.