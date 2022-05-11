Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] moved down -1.78: Why It’s Important

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on May 10, 2022 that FNF Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF’s wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of $397 million, or $1.40 per diluted share (per share), compared to $605 million, or $2.08 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 includes $28 million of net favorable mark-to-market effects and $19 million of other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

A sum of 5544449 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.40M shares. Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $40.98 and dropped to a low of $38.87 until finishing in the latest session at $39.65.

The one-year FNF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.63. The average equity rating for FNF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $61.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.02, while it was recorded at 40.82 for the last single week of trading, and 48.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 6.86%.

There are presently around $9,390 million, or 82.10% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,708,680, which is approximately 2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,626,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in FNF stocks shares; and BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $348.8 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly -1.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 18,089,814 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 18,299,238 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 196,216,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,605,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,797,407 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 8,839,999 shares during the same period.