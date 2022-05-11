Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell -60.54% so far this year. What now?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $86.40 on 05/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.41, while the highest price level was $88.965. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Etsy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.54 percent and weekly performance of -10.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 8236467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $160.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 9.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.93, while it was recorded at 94.71 for the last single week of trading, and 186.64 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 41.95%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,860 million, or 91.90% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,585,452, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,744,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $453.44 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 4.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 11,533,444 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 11,808,020 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 90,778,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,120,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,219,678 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,466 shares during the same period.