Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] stock Initiated by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $20

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] loss -59.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Embark Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– Embark Commenced 24-Hour a Day Testing in Texas –.

Embark Technology Inc. represents 450.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $677.92 million with the latest information. EMBK stock price has been found in the range of $1.35 to $3.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 747.81K shares, EMBK reached a trading volume of 22716848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for EMBK stock

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.93. With this latest performance, EMBK shares dropped by -73.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.04 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.30.

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.30 and a Current Ratio set at 46.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]

There are presently around $682 million, or 54.10% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.75% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.47 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $81.29 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 190,771,824 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 28,506,140 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 23,878,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,399,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,496,766 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 23,822,117 shares during the same period.