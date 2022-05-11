Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell -24.47% so far this year. What now?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] jumped around 1.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.58 at the close of the session, up 3.92%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Prologis Proposes to Acquire Duke Realty in All-Stock Transaction Valued at $61.68 Per Share.

Exchange Ratio of 0.466 Represents 29% Premium for Duke Realty Shareholders.

Provides Significant Growth and Upside Potential to Both Prologis and Duke Realty.

Duke Realty Corporation stock is now -24.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRE Stock saw the intraday high of $56.38 and lowest of $47.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.22, which means current price is +5.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 17324407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]?

Truist have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has DRE stock performed recently?

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.37, while it was recorded at 50.22 for the last single week of trading, and 55.65 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.09 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

Earnings analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

There are presently around $17,791 million, or 98.80% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,864,846, which is approximately 1.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 52,062,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly 3.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 18,954,511 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 10,153,848 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 343,794,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,902,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,976,879 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 576,075 shares during the same period.