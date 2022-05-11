Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $65.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Dow Asks: How Do You Inspire Creativity and Innovation in Kids?.

On World Creativity and Innovation Day, we celebrate inclusivity and diversity of thought as the fuel that ignites the fire of creativity.

Dow Inc. represents 734.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.30 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $65.28 to $67.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 7854619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $74.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.85, while it was recorded at 67.89 for the last single week of trading, and 60.22 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $32,554 million, or 67.80% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,746,653, which is approximately 0.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,736,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.59 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 843 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 30,442,177 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 35,739,031 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 422,395,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,576,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,344,049 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,775 shares during the same period.