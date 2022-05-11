Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Revenue clocked in at $3.91 billion, down -73.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] slipped around -1.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.39 at the close of the session, down -37.43%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results.

Materials available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings .

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today reported its 2022 first quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a shareholder letter summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is now -73.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.96 and lowest of $2.2002 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.95, which means current price is +8.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 9102643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on DBD stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBD shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.13. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -55.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.82 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 8.80 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +27.12. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $249 million, or 83.80% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,983,524, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,380,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.19 million in DBD stocks shares; and BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $18.74 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -0.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 3,846,035 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,469,194 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 57,930,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,245,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,047,100 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,244,737 shares during the same period.