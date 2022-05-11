DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] moved down -7.31: Why It’s Important

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] loss -7.31% on the last trading session, reaching $36.38 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results.

Net sales decreased (6.1%) to $965 million, organic sales decreased (1.4%).

Operating income of $93 million, adjusted operating income of $153 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. represents 217.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.88 billion with the latest information. XRAY stock price has been found in the range of $35.00 to $37.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 10822250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $54.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $48, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XRAY shares from 66 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.57. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.63 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.74, while it was recorded at 39.80 for the last single week of trading, and 54.30 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 10.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $8,207 million, or 99.40% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,855,927, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,700,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $694.75 million in XRAY stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $451.57 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 68.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 24,413,382 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 26,824,964 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 157,864,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,103,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,748 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,396,186 shares during the same period.