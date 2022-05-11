Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is -18.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] closed the trading session at $3.18 on 05/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.96, while the highest price level was $3.37. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Cronos Group Inc. Announces Conference Participation for May 2022.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Office, will speak at two upcoming conferences:.

Canaccord Genuity’s 6th Annual Cannabis Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.88 percent and weekly performance of 3.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 5881311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.54 to $3.24. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.55 and a Gross Margin at -29.58. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $142 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,172,492, which is approximately 5.447% of the company’s market cap and around 46.84% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.57 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.0 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 6,693,498 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 2,786,202 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 40,748,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,227,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,193,900 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 708,269 shares during the same period.