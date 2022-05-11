Compass Inc. [COMP] is -55.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] loss -11.76% on the last trading session, reaching $4.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Compass Appoints Shopify CTO Allan Leinwand to Its Board of Directors.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Shopify CTO brings decades of engineering leadership experience to the Company’s growing board of directors.

In addition to Shopify, Leinwand has led engineering teams at several of the world’s most transformational companies, including Slack, ServiceNow and Zynga.

Compass Inc. represents 404.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.79 billion with the latest information. COMP stock price has been found in the range of $3.76 to $4.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 11069400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.32. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -38.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.22.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $1,196 million, or 63.60% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 26,357,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.98 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.62 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 17949.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 38,408,259 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 26,551,597 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 195,644,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,604,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,722,730 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,506,869 shares during the same period.