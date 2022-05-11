CarGurus Inc. [CARG] Revenue clocked in at $951.40 million, down -31.60% YTD: What’s Next?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.86% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -31.44%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that CarGurus Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

First Quarter Highlights:.

Total revenue of $430.6 million, an increase of 151% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, CARG stock dropped by -19.91%. The one-year CarGurus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.47. The average equity rating for CARG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.91 billion, with 117.70 million shares outstanding and 101.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CARG stock reached a trading volume of 6652790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $42 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CARG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CARG Stock Performance Analysis:

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.44. With this latest performance, CARG shares dropped by -43.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 31.12 for the last single week of trading, and 34.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarGurus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.73 and a Gross Margin at +67.65. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02.

CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CARG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 13.00%.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,078 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,834,185, which is approximately 18.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,908,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.56 million in CARG stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $277.78 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 12,619,307 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,324,634 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 81,249,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,193,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,123,642 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,627 shares during the same period.