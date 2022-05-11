Barclays lifts Groupon Inc. [GRPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] price plunged by -12.52 percent to reach at -$1.96. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Groupon Issues First Quarter Earnings Release.

Outlines plan to grow its local marketplace and launch a new beauty and wellness marketplace.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its first quarter earnings press release today and outlined a plan to grow its core local marketplace and launch a new beauty and wellness marketplace.

A sum of 5719552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 933.59K shares. Groupon Inc. shares reached a high of $14.73 and dropped to a low of $13.50 until finishing in the latest session at $13.70.

The one-year GRPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.39. The average equity rating for GRPN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $24.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on GRPN stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GRPN shares from 23 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.80.

GRPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.38. With this latest performance, GRPN shares dropped by -31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.11 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.00, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Groupon Inc. Fundamentals:

Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GRPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to 0.90%.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $268 million, or 67.10% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,299,506, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 1,879,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.43 million in GRPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.9 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly -2.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 3,474,216 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,385,988 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 7,230,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,090,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,244,723 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,946,317 shares during the same period.