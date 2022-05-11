Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Is Currently 25.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] surged by $2.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.34 during the day while it closed the day at $11.27. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Aurinia Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

$21.6 million in net revenue for Q1 2022; Maintains net revenue guidance range of $115-$135 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022.

Continued increases in LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) Patients on Treatment and Patient Start Forms; Steady Conversion Rates and Payor Coverage.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUPH stock has declined by -37.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.02% and lost -50.72% year-on date.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.71 billion, with 133.22 million shares outstanding and 132.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 5658973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $23.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on AUPH stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUPH shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

AUPH stock trade performance evaluation

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.97 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $368 million, or 29.20% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,728,116, which is approximately -38.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,750,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.49 million in AUPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $30.34 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -11.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 9,046,799 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,432,231 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,689,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,168,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,121,168 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,809,256 shares during the same period.